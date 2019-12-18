App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon India begins pilot project to buy directly from farmers: Report

Amazon is starting a cold chain hub in Pune to develop a sustainable farm-to-fork model

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Chilli produce (Representative Image)
Chilli produce (Representative Image)

Amazon Retail India has begun a pilot programme to source fresh fruits and vegetables directly from farmers as part of its farm-to-fork initiative, The Economic Times reported.

Amazon India is working with dozens of farmers in Pune, Maharashtra and has created a cold chain hub in the region to facilitate the programme. It will supply produce for the company’s online stores – Amazon Fresh and Amazon Pantry, the paper quoted sources as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

If successful, the project would be expanded to other parts of the country, the sources added.

An Amazon spokesperson has told the paper the company is “engaging with farmers and government bodies to develop a sustainable farm-to-fork model by investing in tech.”

The company presently buys its produce from aggregators in various local markets or mandis.

The newest development is in line with Amazon’s focus on improving growth in the food and grocery segment. Amazon India head Amit Agarwal told ET that grocery was a priority for the company and it would continue to improve services in the segment.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #company #farmers #India #online #pilot project #produce #sustainable model

