App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon India announces launch of Amazon Fresh store with 2-hour delivery

The Amazon Fresh store will serve a complete grocery experience across fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, ice-creams, and dry grocery with 2-hour delivery slots powered by Prime Now from 6 AM to midnight on Amazon.in, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amazon India on August 22 announced the launch of Amazon Fresh store - which will allow customers get daily essentials delivered in two hours - in Bengaluru. The development comes amid intensifying competition between Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. Both the players are betting aggressively on the online grocery space.

The Amazon Fresh store will serve a complete grocery experience across fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, ice-creams, and dry grocery with 2-hour delivery slots powered by Prime Now from 6 AM to midnight on Amazon.in, the company said in a statement.

The deliveries are powered by Amazon's Prime Now service which was earlier available only on the separate Prime Now app, it added.

Close

The orders below Rs 600 will be charged a delivery fee of Rs 29.

related news

The Prime Now app will continue to serve customers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it said.

"With Amazon Fresh, customers can experience the convenience and speed of ordering daily essentials on Amazon.in. Now, customers can order the freshest fruits and vegetables as well as everyday grocery and get it within 2 hours. We are starting this service in Bengaluru and will soon roll this out to customers in other cities," Amazon India Director - Category Management Siddharth Nambiar said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #Amazon India #Business

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.