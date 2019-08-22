Amazon India announces launch of Amazon Fresh store with 2-hour delivery

Amazon India on August 22 announced the launch of Amazon Fresh store - which will allow customers get daily essentials delivered in two hours - in Bengaluru. The development comes amid intensifying competition between Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. Both the players are betting aggressively on the online grocery space.

The Amazon Fresh store will serve a complete grocery experience across fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, ice-creams, and dry grocery with 2-hour delivery slots powered by Prime Now from 6 AM to midnight on Amazon.in, the company said in a statement.

The deliveries are powered by Amazon's Prime Now service which was earlier available only on the separate Prime Now app, it added.

The orders below Rs 600 will be charged a delivery fee of Rs 29.

The Prime Now app will continue to serve customers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it said.