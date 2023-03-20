 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon in talks to acquire Times Internet's MX Player: Reports

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

The American e-commerce giant has recruited one of the Big Four accounting firms to conduct exclusive due diligence on MX Player, according to one of the sources who requested anonymity. The process is anticipated to take 30 to 40 days.

Amazon owns the ad-supported MiniTV service in India as well as the subscription streaming service Prime Video. (Representational Photo)

American e-commerce giant Amazon Inc is in advanced talks to buy out Times Internet's MX Player, a video streaming service, according to reports.

Amazon has signed up one of the Big Four accounting firms to conduct exclusive due diligence on MX Player, according to one of the anonymous sources quoted in the reports. The process is likely to take 30 to 40 days.

The deal is not complete yet, however, it could be finalised within two months if all goes well, according to the reports.

Zee Entertainment and Sony, in addition to Amazon, are reportedly also waiting to make the acquisition.