Amazon.in partners with Vodafone to set up pick-up points for customers

Amazon.in on Tuesday announced its partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited to set up pick-up points in Vodafone stores for its customers.

The partnership will enable Amazon.in customers to choose their nearest Vodafone store as a pick-up point to collect their packages at a convenient time, it said in a statement.

Amazon India will leverage the wide reach of Vodafone stores to provide a "safe and convenient" option for customers who may not be available during the day to receive their package, the company said.

Customers can select these points as a pick-up location on the checkout page of their order while shopping on Amazon.in. Currently, the option to choose Vodafone store as a pick up point is available in nine cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Indore and Ahmedabad.