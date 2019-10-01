App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon.in partners with Vodafone to set up pick-up points for customers

The partnership will enable Amazon.in customers to choose their nearest Vodafone store as a pick-up point to collect their packages at a convenient time, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amazon.in on Tuesday announced its partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited to set up pick-up points in Vodafone stores for its customers.

The partnership will enable Amazon.in customers to choose their nearest Vodafone store as a pick-up point to collect their packages at a convenient time, it said in a statement.

Amazon India will leverage the wide reach of Vodafone stores to provide a "safe and convenient" option for customers who may not be available during the day to receive their package, the company said.

Close

Customers can select these points as a pick-up location on the checkout page of their order while shopping on Amazon.in. Currently, the option to choose Vodafone store as a pick up point is available in nine cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Indore and Ahmedabad.

related news

Stores have been identified as pick up points based on high customer density to provide easy accessibility and convenience to Amazon customers. Amazon.in aims to double its presence in the Vodafone store network by the end of 2019, it was stated.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.