App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon.in inks lease pact with GMR Hyderabad Airport City

"With this investment, Amazon.in has more than 3 fulfilment centres in the State with a total processing area of more than 8.5 lakh sq ft," it said without disclosing the quantum of investment made.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

E-commerce giant Amazon.in on Thursday said it has signed a lease with GMR Hyderabad Airport City to expand its largest Fulfilment Centre (FC) in the country. The existing warehouse is spread across 4 lakh sq ft and will now be expanded by another 1.8 lakh sq ft, a statement said.

"With this investment, Amazon.in has more than 3 fulfilment centres in the State with a total processing area of more than 8.5 lakh sq ft," it said without disclosing the quantum of investment made.

The move will help Amazon, which is locked in an intense battle for market leadership with Walmart-backed Flipkart, to deliver products faster as the festive season approaches.

Close

Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders.

related news

“In line with our vision to transform the way India buys and sells, we have been consistently investing in our infrastructure and delivery network, so we can increase our speed of delivery and provide a superior experience to both – customers and sellers," Amazon Vice President, Customer Fulfilment - Asia Akhil Saxena said.

He added that the expansion of Amazon.in's largest fulfilment centre in India, the company will "create many more hundreds of skilled jobs in the region".

In June this year, the company had also announced the launch of its largest delivery station in Telangana spread across more than 20,000 sq ft.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 12:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.