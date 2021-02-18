Amazon India head assuages employee concerns, says company has 'always been compliant with all Indian laws'

Source: Reuters

Following the new report stating how Amazon India has been trying to dodge Indian regulations, the company executives have gotten into a damage control mode.

According to sources who have seen an internal email sent by India head Amit Agarwal to the employees, the top boss has stated that Amazon has "always been and remains compliant with all Indian laws." Quoting the recent report as having "malicious intent" he has said that it is done to create sensation and discredit Amazon.

A day before the company who is under the lens for circumventing Indian laws yet again came under the spotlight for its efforts to dodge regulations in the country, one of its largest markets outside home.

According to a detailed report by international news agency Reuters, which has quoted documents dated between 2012 and 2019, Amazon has circumvented Indian laws which only allow marketplace models, on multiple fronts.

Following the development, traders body CAIT has also sprung into action.

Taking its fight against e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart to the next level, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced its plans to launch a nationwide agitation from February 26 with sit-ins at up to 1,500 locations.

Talking to Moneycontrol, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal also stressed that CAIT was evaluating all legal options to ensure taking action against the practices of the global giant and its domestic peers.

Trader lobby groups such as CAIT and RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch have repeatedly raised the issue and submitted evidence to the Department from Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Competition Commission of India of rules being flouted.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a media query.