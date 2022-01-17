MARKET NEWS

English
Amazon Great Republic Day 2022: OnePlus 9RT goes on sale

OnePlus 9RT price in India starts at Rs 42,999 for the base 8GB RAM option

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
OnePlus 9RT specifications include a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 9RT is available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale that got underway on January 17. The premium OnePlus smartphone was launched earlier this month, days after rival the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE went on sale in India. OnePlus 9RT price in India starts at Rs 42,999.

OnePlus 9RT price in India

OnePlus 9RT comes in two storage options. The base 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 42,999 and offers 128GB of internal storage. There is also a 12GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 46,999. The phone comes in Hacker Black and Nano Silver colours. 

Customers with SBI Credit Cards can get a Rs 4,000 discount on Amazon India, whereas Kotak and Axis cardholders can avail a discount through the OnePlus India website.

OnePlus 9RT specifications 

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera. The phone will come with a 16MP front camera. 

On the back, the OnePlus 9RT camera module has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. The triple-camera setup includes an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. 

Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The OnePlus 9RT India variant will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 out of the box. 

The sale ends January 20.
Tags: #Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 #India #OnePlus #OnePlus 9RT #smartphones
first published: Jan 17, 2022 10:34 am

