Amazon gives workers minimal help if they sustain workplace injuries

Amazon is back in the news, not for its services and customer relations, but the plight of its employees. An investigative report by The Guardian revealed that many workers in the Jeff Bezos-led company are left to suffer after they sustain injuries in the workplace.

They are reportedly left unable to work, without income and have to agonisingly wait for months to get health benefits and medical attention.

Michelle Quinones, 27, joined the Amazon Fulfillment Center located in Texas in July 2017 as an order picker. She had overnight shifts at the warehouse. She developed symptoms of a carpal tunnel. The in-house clinic for employees, Amcare, sent her back to work at least 10 times.

By November 2017, the symptoms drastically aggravated to the point that Quinones needed surgery to cure her tendons. She was asked to come back to work in December 2017 as a picker against her doctor's orders. The company did not change her department to accommodate her medical problems. After intense court battles, she only got the Amazon's workers' compensation for the surgery in February 2019.

The workers' compensation insurer Sedgwick had reportedly hired a private investigator to prove Quinones's claims false. According to Sedgwick's official document, surveillance was ordered on Quinones in February 2018 to determine her 'activity level'.

Amazon responded saying that it follows all Texas state workers' compensation laws. Quinones' lawyer, Kim Wyatt, said that she has represented many employees from Amazon.

"A lot of the cases we see with Amazon are repetitive injury cases. Basically, people are just a component to machine industry of mass production," Wyatt told the paper.

The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health listed Amazon in the list of most dangerous places to work in the US in April 2018.

Amazon is one of the most profitable companies in the world, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world. On the other hand, the company has been in the news for brutal working conditions for its employees for a while.

Another employee of Amazon, Lydia York joined as a subcontractor in Rockville, Maryland. She slipped on ice while on a routine and bruised her knee. She was cleared to work a month later but her workers' compensation was held off. She was sacked for finishing her route late, even though her truck was faulty. She dragged Amazon to court and won the case to get her medical cover and compensation.

In February 2016, Ronald Ashley took the company to court for a wrongful death lawsuit. While on an official trip, Ashley fell and fractured his spine. Despite this diagnosis and his previous records of HIV, Amazon denied Ashley short-term disability benefits and a work-from-home request.

Ashley wrote directly to Bezos in November later in the year, who responded with assurance that the problems would be fixed and Ashley would be reinstated as an Amazon employee. Unfortunately, Ashley died later that year from a heart attack.

"It's not just the warehouse workers who are being mistreated. Ronald was an HR executive. This was a high salary position. He had to go out of pocket for his expenses when he was entitled to benefits," said Michael Kapin, Ashley's attorney.