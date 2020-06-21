Amazon, BigBasket get clearance to deliver alcohol in WB: Report

US e-commerce major Amazon Inc has reportedly secured a clearance to deliver alcohol in West Bengal.

According to a Reuters report, West Bengal State Beverages Corp, the authorised agency to carry out online retail of liquor trade in the state, on June 19, said that Amazon was among the companies found to be eligible for registration with authorities.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report further added that BigBasket, an Indian online supermarket backed by Alibaba, had also won the approval to deliver alcohol in West Bengal.

Upon being asked when BigBasket would start operations, its CEO Hari Menon told PTI, "I cannot confirm now how soon we will start, but yes it will be the first for the company."

Food ordering platforms Zomato and Swiggy have already started delivering alcohol in West Bengal with Kolkata and Siliguri after getting the required approvals, followed by the signing of agreements.

Retailer Spencer's and HipBar have also joined the fray as the government allowed home delivery of alcohol to reduce footfall at stores amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Another eight lesser-known companies, who expressed interest in alcohol delivery, have been asked by BevCo to demonstrate the capabilities of their platforms in executing online orders.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

(With inputs from PTI)