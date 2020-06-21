App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon, BigBasket get clearance to deliver alcohol in WB: Report

Last month, Swiggy and Zomato started delivering alcohol in some cities amid rising demand for alcohol during the fourth stage of the countrywide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US e-commerce major Amazon Inc has reportedly secured a  clearance to deliver alcohol in West Bengal.

According to a Reuters report, West Bengal State Beverages Corp, the authorised agency to carry out online retail of liquor trade in the state, on June 19, said that Amazon was among the companies found to be eligible for registration with authorities.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The report further added that BigBasket, an Indian online supermarket backed by Alibaba, had also won the approval to deliver alcohol in West Bengal.

related news

Upon being asked when BigBasket would start operations, its CEO Hari Menon told PTI, "I cannot confirm now how soon we will start, but yes it will be the first for the company."

Food ordering platforms Zomato and Swiggy have already started delivering alcohol in West Bengal with Kolkata and Siliguri after getting the required approvals, followed by the signing of agreements.

Retailer Spencer's and HipBar have also joined the fray as the government allowed home delivery of alcohol to reduce footfall at stores amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Another eight lesser-known companies, who expressed interest in alcohol delivery, have been asked by BevCo to demonstrate the capabilities of their platforms in executing online orders.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 21, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Concerned over how quickly COVID-19 cases are rising in India: Indian-origin expert

Concerned over how quickly COVID-19 cases are rising in India: Indian-origin expert

Pakistan to reschedule $2.41 billion debt payments in 2020

Pakistan to reschedule $2.41 billion debt payments in 2020

Why India needs to reassess use of HCQ for COVID-19 treatment

Why India needs to reassess use of HCQ for COVID-19 treatment

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.