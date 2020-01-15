App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in India, here is what on the agenda

Amazon, which has seen significant growth in its business in India, has also witnessed protest from a section of traders in the country who claim that e-commerce giants including Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart offer deep discounts and engage in unfair business practices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon's founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is in India today to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials, besides industry leaders, sources told PTI.

Bezos is expected to attend SMBhav – an event focussing on small and medium businesses in India - slated for January 15 and 16 in Delhi.

Amazon, which has seen significant growth in its business in India, has also witnessed protest from a section of traders in the country who claim that e-commerce giants including Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart offer deep discounts and engage in unfair business practices.

Last year, the government had tightened rules for e-commerce marketplaces with foreign investment. These rules barred such platforms from offering products of sellers in which they hold a stake and banned exclusive marketing arrangements among other clauses. Following this, Amazon restructured its joint ventures to ensure compliance.

Bezos is likely to discuss regulatory issues in his meeting with the government officials.

He is also slated to engage with SMBs during the SMBhav event. The event - which will focus on discussions around how technology adoption can enable SMBs in India - is slated to see participation from industry experts, policymakers, solution providers and Amazon leadership.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 08:22 am

tags #Amazon #India #Jeff Bezos #Narendra Modi

