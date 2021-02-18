MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : February 18, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Who runs the world?

    Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos is once again the world's richest person after a 2.44 percent drop in Tesla stock cost Elon Musk $4.6 billion. Read here to know how he overtook Musk after he surpassed Bezos after his net worth climbed to $188.5 billion following a rise in the shares of the electric carmaker.

    Buzzing Stocks: L&T Finance and DMart (Read Here)

  • Big Story

    Amazon documents reveal company’s secret strategy to dodge India’s regulators

    Indian traders, both brick-and-mortar and smaller online sellers, have long alleged that Amazon’s platform largely benefits a tiny number of big sellers and that the American giant engages in predatory pricing that has crushed legions of retailers. Read here to know how documents revealed that the e-tailer favored big sellers on its India platform – and used them to maneuver around rules meant to protect the country's small retailers from getting crushed by e-commerce giants.

  • Business

    Citibank's complex mistake

    Citibank just made a mistake. A $900 million mistake. The global banking giant, acting as a loan agent to cosmetic company Revlon, accidentally transferred $900 million (about Rs 6,554 crore) to the company’s lenders. In this piece, Dinesh Unnikrishnan explains what the way out is for the big bank.

  • Politics

    Delhi Court acquits Priya Ramani

    A Delhi court acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar on February 17. The court observed that even a "man of social status can be a sexual harasser". Sexual abuse takes away dignity and self-confidence, it stated, adding that the "right of reputation can't be protected at the cost of the right to dignity". Full details here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    How much do we know about herd immunity?

    Across the world, health officials around the world are racing to vaccinate enough people to stop the spread of COVID-19. The goal eventually is to gain herd immunity. While it doesn't make anyone person immune, outbreaks can still flare-up. Here's everything we know about the process of herd immunity so far.

  • Cryptocurrency

    What's happening with Bitcoin?

    Bitcoin soared to yet another record high on Wednesday, a day after the virtual currency vaulted to the $50,000 hurdle, even as analysts warned against the sustainability of such prices amid elevated volatility. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Prince Philip admitted to a hospital

    Prince Philip, the 99-year-old British Monarch,  has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. Full details here. 

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

