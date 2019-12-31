App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon, Flipkart may have seen 18-20% dent in December sales over Internet shutdowns: Report

Digital payments companies and telecom companies were also impacted by the internet shutdowns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

E-commerce majors have taken an 18 to 20 percent hit on their volumes in December 2019 due to internet shutdowns, Business Standard reports.

The largest chunk of business for e-commerce marketplaces comes in December from festive season and year-end sales. An industry source told the publication that even a day’s shutdown can cause a dent in sales.

E-commerce marketplaces saw lower sales in places such as Uttar Pradesh, the Northeast, including Assam, parts of Karnataka and the National Capital Region (NCR), the report read.

Earlier in December, the government shut mobile internet services in some parts of the country after protests broke out against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Amazon and Flipkart could not be reached for comment when contacted by Business Standard.

Many e-commerce companies have approached the government saying that the shutdowns are affecting their business.

“We don’t know when these protests would stop and a number of other isues might also come up, but banning the internet is not the best solution. The authorities are using it very frequently,” said the source.

“This is certainly not a sustainable model and they have to find other ways to take care of security,” the source said.

Digital payments companies and telecom companies were also impacted by the internet shutdowns.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 03:13 pm

#Amazon #Flipkart

