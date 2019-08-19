Amazon, Flipkart anticipate huge festive season sales: Report

Several brands said orders for festive season from Amazon and Flipkart have risen from last year as they expect a 40 percent hike in consumer traffic during the Navratri-Diwali period, reports The Economic Times.

Some electronics, smartphones and fashion brands said festive orders from the e-tailers has jumped as much as 80 percent from the previous year, the report said.

For online-focused brands, the orders have doubled from last year. Apparel brand Biba’s Managing Director Siddharth Bindra confirmed a surge in sales to the publication.

The Navratri-Diwali period is often considered the largest shopping period in India.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Consumers might see some of the highest discounts this festive season, led by online-exclusive sellers, sources told the publication.

Flipkart is confident of 'continued growth' during the festive season, the article quoted its spokesperson as saying. “The Flipkart marketplace does more listings at a time when the market seems to be bit slow. So, we do not see a slowdown in that climate,” the spokesperson added.

Smartphones, consumer electronics and apparel constitute roughly 80 percent of online sales in India.