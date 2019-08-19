App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon, Flipkart anticipate huge festive season sales: Report

Some electronics, smartphones and fashion brands said festive orders from the e-tailers has jumped as much as 80 percent from the previous year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Several brands said orders for festive season from Amazon and Flipkart have risen from last year as they expect a 40 percent hike in consumer traffic during the Navratri-Diwali period, reports The Economic Times.

Some electronics, smartphones and fashion brands said festive orders from the e-tailers has jumped as much as 80 percent from the previous year, the report said.

For online-focused brands, the orders have doubled from last year. Apparel brand Biba’s Managing Director Siddharth Bindra confirmed a surge in sales to the publication.

The Navratri-Diwali period is often considered  the largest shopping period in India.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Consumers might see some of the highest discounts this festive season, led by online-exclusive sellers, sources told the publication.

Flipkart is confident of 'continued growth' during the festive season, the article quoted its spokesperson as saying. “The Flipkart marketplace does more listings at a time when the market seems to be bit slow. So, we do not see a slowdown in that climate,” the spokesperson added.

Smartphones, consumer electronics and apparel constitute roughly 80 percent of online sales in India.

BPL’s Chief Operating Officer Manmohan Ganesh said festive orders have surged 55 percent, as against 25 percent last year. “The marketplaces are bullish since consumer sentiments tend to improve during Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali. It’s not that people have less cash, nor is there any salary cut,” the article quoted Ganesh as saying.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Flipkart

