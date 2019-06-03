Amazon expands 'packaging-free shipment' programme to 9 Indian cities

E-commerce major Amazon June 3 said it is expanding its 'packaging-free shipment' (PFS) programme, an India-first initiative, to nine cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Nagpur.

The programme, under which orders are shipped in their original packaging without any secondary or additional packaging, will also be available in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Through this initiative, Amazon aims to reduce the waste generated from secondary packaging of customer orders.

"This is an India-first initiative and ties into Amazon's global 'Shipment Zero' vision... The pilot began in July last year in Bengaluru when we delivered the relevant customer orders packaging-free and received positive feedback," an Amazon India spokesperson said.

Under the 'Shipment Zero' vision, the company's vision to make all Amazon shipments net zero carbon, with 50 per cent of all shipments net zero by 2030.

The programme is applicable on certain orders based on pre-defined parameters like location of the customer, distance the order has to travel and the category of product ordered.

Products that are shipped packaging-free include automotive accessories, tech accessories, home and home improvement products, shoes and luggage.

Liquids, fragile items, or products that need privacy are never shipped packaging free, the spokesperson said.

Akhil Saxena, Vice President (Customer Fulfillment) at Amazon India, said feedback from customers had indicated that they are looking for more sustainable packaging solutions.

"This has led to the new packaging innovation - delivering products packaging-free. Our investment in protecting the environment ensures a triple win -- it is good for our planet, good for our customers and community, and good for the business," he added.

He said customers who receive their orders without secondary packing are informed of this initiative via e-mail and also in a paper pouch placed on their physical shipment.