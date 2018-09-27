Amazon expands delivery network in Uttar Pradesh

Amazon.in on Thursday announced expansion of its own delivery network in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra and Meerut.

With this expansion, Amazon.in now has close to 60 delivery stations and service partner nodes and has partnered with more than 800 retail outlets as part of its "I Have Space" programme in the state, Awanish Singh, Director Last Mile Operations Amazon India told reporters here.

He said the growth of the delivery network would enable Amazon to penetrate further into small towns and locations across the state to serve customers with its own delivery services, resulting in faster delivery of orders.

"We believe that customers, no matter where they reside or are located, value fast and reliable delivery. We have expanded our delivery network in UP and this will enable us to better serve our customers and also support our prime customers with free and fast delivery, especially for the upcoming festive season," Singh said.

This growth in delivery network will also create numerous opportunities for local entrepreneurs to scale their business to greater heights under 'Amazons Service Partner' and 'I Have Space' programme, he said.

The Service Partner programme is one of the last mile models by Amazon Logistics wherein entrepreneurs act as Amazon.in local distribution network providers and create the last mile delivery footprint.

The company now has over 350 Service Partner nodes in 320 cities across the country.

Under the 'I Have Space' (IHS) programme, Amazon India partners with local store owners across different cities to deliver products to customers within a 2-4 kilometre radius of their store.