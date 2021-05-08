Amazon delays Prime Day in India amid COVID-19 second wave

Amazon is delaying its annual Prime Day event in India and Canada as both countries witness a strong wave of COVID-19 cases, CNBC reported. The e-commerce giant has not announced a rescheduled date for the discount sale.

Amazon had launched the Prime Day sale in 2015. The event is primarily aimed at securing new Prime members and providing a sales boost in the middle of the year.

According to the news report, the company said that the Prime Day sale in June will go ahead in other countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain and China.

India is currently witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases. On May 8, India reported more than 4.01 lakh COVID-19 cases and 4,187 deaths in for the previous 24-hour period, the record highest single-day fatalities. While 1.79 crore patients have recovered so far, the country has over 37.23 lakh active cases. The overall death toll has reached 2.38 lakh.

This wave of infections has led to a severe shortage of hospital beds and supply of oxygen and essential medicines. Several states have imposed lockdowns or strict restrictions to curb the spread of infections.

In April, Canada’s rate of new COVID-19 cases overtook that of the United States for the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020. The country has also seen slower vaccination rollout as compared to the US.

In 2020 too, the Seattle-based e-commerce company was forced to put the Prime Day on hold until mid-October due to the first wave of COVID-19 cases in many countries. However, Amazon had also seen a large spike in online orders as many bricks and mortar stores remained shut or partially operational due to lockdowns and people opted to stay indoors.