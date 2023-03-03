 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon delays construction of second phase of Virginia headquarters

Reuters
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:10 PM IST

A spokesperson for the company, responding to media reports on the construction delay, said the first phase - Met Park - is due to be completed in June and will have a capacity of 14,000 employees.

Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would push back the start of construction for the next phase of its second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Amazon already has 8,000 employees working out of 'HQ2'.

The company had earlier said it was committed to creating 25,000 jobs and investing $2.5 billion in the region over the next decade.