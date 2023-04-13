 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon cranks up AI competition against Microsoft, Google with new cloud tools

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 10:05 PM IST

Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc are adding AI chatbots to consumer products like their search engines, but they are also eying another huge market: selling the underlying technology to other companies via their cloud operations.

Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing division on Thursday released a suite of technologies aimed at helping other companies develop their own chatbots and image-generation services backed by artificial intelligence.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's biggest cloud computing provider, on Thursday jumped into that race with a suite of its own proprietary AI technologies, but it is taking a different approach.

AWS will offer a service called Bedrock that lets businesses customize what are called foundation models - the core AI technologies that do things like respond to queries with human-like text or generate images from a prompt - with their own data to create a unique model. ChatGPT creator OpenAI, for example, offers a similar service, letting customers fine-tune the models behind ChatGPT to create a custom chatbot.