    Amazon completes One Medical takeover after FTC nod, discounts membership

    The acquisition, announced last July, gives the online retailer brick-and-mortar offices for consumers to receive medical care for the first time, in addition to a virtual health offering.

    Reuters
    February 22, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST
    Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it completed its $3.5 billion takeover of primary care provider One Medical, a day after a U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) official announced that the agency would not challenge the deal.

    The acquisition, announced last July, gives the online retailer brick-and-mortar offices for consumers to receive medical care for the first time, in addition to a virtual health offering. Amazon also said it would discount One Medical membership to $144 from $199 for the first year to new customers, irrespective of whether they're Prime loyalty subscribers.

