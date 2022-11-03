English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Amazon.com to freeze hiring in corporate workforce

    "We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months...," Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said in a blog post.

    Reuters
    November 03, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Amazon.com Inc will freeze hiring in its corporate workforce as the e-commerce giant deals with an "unusual macro-economic environment", a company executive said on Thursday.

    "We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we're seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense," Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said in a blog post.

    The company has already paused hiring in some of its businesses in recent weeks, but intends to hire a "meaningful" number of people next year, Galetti added.

    Over the last month, many media outlets have reported about hiring freezes in parts of Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, as well as in its retail business.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Amazon.com #corporate hirirng #jobs
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 10:43 pm