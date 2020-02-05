App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sells $1.8 billion worth of company stock: Report

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold shares worth more than $1.8 billion that he owned in the e-commerce that he founded.

According to a CNBC report that quoted data from exchange filings, Bezos offloaded his shares on January 31, and carried on with the sale of these shares in a planned manner till February 3. The report noted Bezos sold 905,456 Amazon shares that were worth a total of $1.84 billion.

The report also noted that the sale came at a time when Amazon’s market cap crossed the trillion dollar mark recently, joined the likes of Google’s parent company Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft. This is also not the first time that Bezos has carried out such a sale.

According to the report, Bezos made similar sales in 2019 and 2017. Bezos said that he sells $1 billion worth of stock every year to fund Blue Origin, which is a rocket startup that is owned by Bezos to carry out space exploration.

The Amazon founder was recently in the news for allegedly having had his mobile phone “hacked” in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message that was apparently sent from the personal account of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, according to media reports.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #Amazon #Jeff Bezos

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.