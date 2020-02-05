Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sells $1.8 billion worth of company stock: Report

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold shares worth more than $1.8 billion that he owned in the e-commerce that he founded.

According to a CNBC report that quoted data from exchange filings, Bezos offloaded his shares on January 31, and carried on with the sale of these shares in a planned manner till February 3. The report noted Bezos sold 905,456 Amazon shares that were worth a total of $1.84 billion.

The report also noted that the sale came at a time when Amazon’s market cap crossed the trillion dollar mark recently, joined the likes of Google’s parent company Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft. This is also not the first time that Bezos has carried out such a sale.

According to the report, Bezos made similar sales in 2019 and 2017. Bezos said that he sells $1 billion worth of stock every year to fund Blue Origin, which is a rocket startup that is owned by Bezos to carry out space exploration.