Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' fortune sees record single-day rise of $13 billion

Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his net worth on July 20, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Amazon's shares surged amid rising optimism on online shopping.

This is is the highest single-day spike in an individual's net worth since the index was created in 2012, according to a Bloomberg report.

The wealth of the Amazon Chief Executive Officer, who is the world's richest person, has risen by $74 billion in 2020 to $189.3 billion, the report said.

US-based Amazon's shares rose 7.9 percent on July 20, the highest since December 2018, and have jumped 73 percent this year, the report added.

The fortune of Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos increased by $4.6 billion, making her the world's 13th richest person, the report added.

The jump in Bezos' net worth comes at a time when the US and the global economy is facing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bezos' wealth is now higher than the individual market valuations of corporations such as Exxon Mobil, Nike and McDonald's, the report said.