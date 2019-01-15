App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon brings back Great Indian Sale before new FDI rules kick in

The Centre released new rules in the sector, barring e-tailers from extending attractive offers to protect the interests of local businessmen

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amazon is not ready to part ways with deep discounts and cashback offers yet. The e-tailer has decided to bring back its flagship shopping festival, the 'Great Indian Sale' from January 20 to 23, before the government's latest norms regarding FDI in the e-commerce sector come into effect in February.

The Centre on December 26, 2018, released new FDI rules barring e-tailers from extending attractive offers to protect the interests of local businessmen, who accused the online portals of unfair practices such as predatory pricing.

The rules also dial down the control e-commerce companies have over the sellers on their platforms.

In this sale, Amazon Prime members will get a 12-hour early access to major deals on January 19. There are offers on HDFC debit and credit cards, along with EMI and quick credit options. Customers can shop from over 170 million products across various categories.

"The sale has No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery & installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones & large appliances, instant bank discounts and lots more," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management at Amazon India.

Big smartphones brands like Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, fashion brands including Puma, MotherCare, Vero Moda, Fastrack, Arrow and more will be up on offer.

Amazon exclusive brands including Amazon Basics, Solimo, Symbol, Myx, Vedaka and Presto, among others will have special discounts. Customers can also get major discounts on Amazon devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders.

This will no longer be allowed after February, as under the new norms, e-commerce platforms cannot sell brands with which they have equity relations.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #India

