Amazon awarded CEO Andy Jassy no new stock in 2022

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

Amazon.com Inc did not grant its Chief Executive Andy Jassy any new stock in 2022, shrinking the pay gap between the online retailer’s top boss and rank-and-file employees, the company said Thursday in a securities filing.

At the same time, it awarded more than $40 million each to the recently elevated CEOs of its e-commerce and cloud businesses, at 2022 share prices, and Jassy took home a similar amount from his own earlier grants, the filing showed.

Amazon for months has grappled with inflation and recession fears that prompted its customers to tighten their budgets. Aiming to slash costs, the company said it would cut 27,000 jobs and trim some stock awards.

The pay ratio of its median employee globally to Jassy was 1 to 38 in 2022, or about $34,000 compared with the CEO’s $1.3 million worth of salary and benefits. The year prior, the ratio was 1 to 6,474, reflecting a stock grant Amazon said would take Jassy a decade to earn fully.