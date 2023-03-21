 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Amazon's Audible signs exclusive deal with Hoop Entertainment for audio dramas

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Hoop Entertainment to produce 70 hours of original, multi-character, audio series content across multiple genres for Amazon's Audible

Representative image

Amazon's audio streaming service Audible announced on March 21 that it has signed an exclusive deal for 10 audio dramas with Hoop Entertainment, a company that produces high-quality content for broadcast networks, as it looks to bolster the content catalogue on the platform.

As per the deal, Hoop Entertainment will produce 70 hours of original, multi-character, audio series content across multiple genres such as mythology, drama, history, true crime, and horror that will be exclusively available to Audible subscribers.

"We are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to provide our listeners with best-in-class content, and Hoop Entertainment's expertise in producing audio dramas across a variety of genres perfectly aligns with our vision," said Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country Manager for India at Audible.

Eight of the 10 shows have already been published including Ek Thi Devi (a fictional story of the life of a dacoit in the ravines of Uttar Pradesh), Undercover (an espionage thriller), Queens of India (Stories of dynasties from the perspective of the queens), and Azadi Ki Jung (a series that traces the journey through the events that finally led to India's Independence in 1947)