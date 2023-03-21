Amazon's Audible signs exclusive deal with Hoop Entertainment for audio dramas

Representative image

Amazon's audio streaming service Audible announced on March 21 that it has signed an exclusive deal for 10 audio dramas with Hoop Entertainment, a company that produces high-quality content for broadcast networks, as it looks to bolster the content catalogue on the platform.

As per the deal, Hoop Entertainment will produce 70 hours of original, multi-character, audio series content across multiple genres such as mythology, drama, history, true crime, and horror that will be exclusively available to Audible subscribers.

"We are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to provide our listeners with best-in-class content, and Hoop Entertainment's expertise in producing audio dramas across a variety of genres perfectly aligns with our vision," said Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country Manager for India at Audible.

Eight of the 10 shows have already been published including Ek Thi Devi (a fictional story of the life of a dacoit in the ravines of Uttar Pradesh), Undercover (an espionage thriller), Queens of India (Stories of dynasties from the perspective of the queens), and Azadi Ki Jung (a series that traces the journey through the events that finally led to India's Independence in 1947)

Other shows include Magadh – Ek Khoj (a story of the Mauryan dynasty through the eyes of Chanakya), Puraan (Indian literature narratives and discourses across a range of historical topics), Killers of India (crime show), and Chronicles of India (an Indian historical audio series).

Two shows, Khauff (a mystery series about the most haunted places in India) and Rakshak - Ashoka’s 9 (an audio show about a secret society in India that was established by Ashoka the Great), will be available on the platform soon, the service said.

"Audio is the next entertainment frontier, and our audiences are ready for complex storytelling and personalized audio experiences. The stories, narrative, performances, and sound design will create a ‘theatre-of-the-mind’ experience," said Hoop Entertainment founder Nikhil Mirchandani.

Last week, digital storytelling platform Pratilipi had signed an agreement with Audible to adapt its literary bestsellers into audiobooks and audio shows that will be exclusively available on Audible for 18 months. The Bengaluru-based startup said it will be producing and developing over 300 hours of content that will span a variety of genres such as romance, horror, thriller and mystery.

Audible India claims to offer more than 200,000 audiobooks, podcasts, and original audio titles to its members. The service is currently available for a monthly fee of Rs 199 to consumers in the country.