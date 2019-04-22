Amazon asks delivery drivers to take selfies to reduce fraud: Report

Amazon is asking its drivers to take selfies to verify their identities and lower the chances of fraud, according to a report by Business Insider.

The new request appears on the Amazon Flex app used by delivery personnel. It also cautions drivers against taking a selfie while driving, the report said.

Drivers receive a pop-up message that reads, "To continue delivering, please help us verify your identity by taking a selfie. Do not take a selfie while driving. This photo won't be shown to customers."

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Using facial recognition technology, the app will match the selfie with existing records and ensure that no unauthorized driver uses the account.

The requirement is only for Flex drivers, who work as independent contractors and use their own vehicles to deliver packages.

The Amazon Flex app asks drivers to agree to consent to collection and storage of biometric data, the report added.

"Amazon Flex will use your Identity Data to confirm your identity from time to time. Amazon Flex will keep your Identity Data for as long as permitted by applicable law or until you request deletion," the message says, as viewed by Business Insider.

Uber, too, periodically asks drivers to take selfies to verify their identities. The San Francisco-based company introduced the security measure in 2016 in Microsoft Cognitive Services.