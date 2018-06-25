App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon, Alibaba to withdraw dangerous products more quickly: EU

The pledge they signed will "further improve consumer safety," said Vera Jourova, tasked with consumer affairs for the commission, the executive arm of the 28-nation EU. "Consumers should be just as safe when they buy online as when they buy in a shop," Jourova said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Four e-commerce giants, including Amazon and Alibaba, pledged today to withdraw dangerous products more quickly from the market, the European Commission said.

It said the firms, which also included eBay and Rakuten-France, had pledged to act within two working days when notified by EU member states of a dangerous product and within five days when informed by consumers.

The pledge they signed will "further improve consumer safety," said Vera Jourova, tasked with consumer affairs for the commission, the executive arm of the 28-nation EU. "Consumers should be just as safe when they buy online as when they buy in a shop," Jourova said in a statement.

The US and Chinese e-commerce firms and the Japanese Rakuten's French subsidiary must offer a "clear way" for customers to report "dangerous products," the commission said.

related news

And they must give member countries "specific single contact points" for notifications.

Jourova urged other online retailers to make a similar pledge as the commission reported that e-commerce accounted in 2016 for 20 per cent of EU purchases.

The pledge comes as authorities in member states find it harder to trace products sold online and identify the growing number of operators outside the bloc involved.

The Commission and the e-commerce giants will review the steps taken every six months and publish progress reports.

In a statement, Amazon said it was "pleased to be one of the founding signatories" of the arrangement.

"Customer safety has always been a top priority for us," the Seattle-based giant said.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 08:57 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #world

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.