Amazon adds Australia to global selling programme for Indian sellers

Amazon today said Indian merchants who are part of its global selling programme can now sell products on its Australian marketplace.

With the addition of Australia, Indian sellers can now sell on 11 of Amazon's international marketplaces, including the US, the UK, Japan, Canada and France.

"Our global selling Indian sellers can now sell on the Amazon Australia marketplace, expanding their international exposure and reach highly engaged online consumers from Australia," Amazon VP and Head (International Seller Services) Eric L Broussard told PTI.

He added that 60 Indian sellers had signed up for selling in Australia as part of a pilot last month.

Over 32,000 sellers in India are part of Amazon's global selling programme. The company said these sellers have seen a growth of over 200 percent in sales in 2017.

Besides, Amazon saw a growth of 224 percent in the number of Indian sellers selling globally and a 500 percent rise in number of Indian products on Amazon's international marketplaces.

Categories like home decor, handicrafts, art supplies, writing instruments and leather messenger bags are among the top product categories being exported by Amazon's sellers in India.

Broussard said cross-border sales by small and medium-sized businesses on Amazon surged more than 50 percent in 2017 and exports worldwide increased by nearly 30 percent.

"Selling globally across Amazon's international marketplaces has allowed businesses to reach hundreds of millions of potential new customers. Sales from SMBs selling cross-border represent more than 25 percent of Amazon seller sales," Broussard said.