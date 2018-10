Amarinder Singh discusses Israeli investment opportunities in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday welcomed Israeli investments in his state in areas like infrastructure development, housing, energy, water supply, and hospitals.

Singh, kicked off his official engagements with a meeting with officials of Israel's Tyros International Group Ltd to discuss investments opportunities in the Punjab's infrastructure sector.

In a tweet following the meeting, the Chief Minister said that he discussed "investment opportunities in Punjab's infrastructure development, including housing, energy, water supply, sewage treatment and hospitals".

He later went to visit facilities of NaanDan Jain Irrigation, accompanied by officials of the state, to witness latest technology deployed in precision farming and horticulture.

NaanDanJain Irrigation Ltd. is the leading global producer and provider of tailor-made irrigation solutions.

He will also be visiting several facilities and institutions working in sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, dairy and waste water management to tap opportunities that can address Punjab's requirements, and boost the state's internal security apparatus.

"Look forward to some fruitful discussions over the next three days," Singh tweeted following his arrival to Israel.

The company offers a wide range of cost-effective and customised technologies across more than 100 countries worldwide. Its expertise drives higher crop yields, minimising risks and saving precious non-renewable resources

Ahead of his visit, the Punjab chief minister had said his government was keen to tap Israeli technological advancements.

On Tuesday, a seminar, "Investment Opportunities in Punjab" has been organised to attract investments in the state from Israel.

The Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) will be signing MoUs with the Tel Aviv University and the Galilee Institute for cooperation in the field of agriculture.

Another MoU will be signed in the field of water conservation by the visiting delegation.

Singh has emphasised that farmers in Punjab should diversify their crop pattern and get out of the paddy-wheat cycle, replicating the latest practices of drip irrigation and hydroponics in view of the depleting water table in the state.

During a meeting with an Israeli delegation ahead of his visit, he had evinced interest in adopting Israeli know-how to boost the dairy sector.

He had also expressed interest in visiting Israeli orchards and nurseries to secure first-hand knowledge of the technological advancements in hybrid production of plants.

Punjab is also seeking Israeli assistance in improving the quality of citrus fruits as the state is a leading producer of Kinnow and wants to go for mass plantation of sweet oranges, which finds a remunerative market.

The delegation will be also given a presentation on Israeli expertise in the homeland security sector and will visit the academy of a leading Israeli security company during the trip.

Security officials from the state are said to have also made trips earlier to Israel to tap state-of-the-art technology and gain expertise in intelligence and homeland security to boost Punjab's security apparatus.

Singh is scheduled to call upon Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel and Minister of Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz during his trip.

He will be also visiting the cemetery of Indian soldiers who laid their lives during the War of Liberation of Haifa in 1918.

Haifa celebrated the centenary year of its liberation by Indian cavalry units in September paying warm tributes to the courage shown by them in what is considered by most of the War Historians as the "last great cavalry campaign in history".