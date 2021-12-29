MARKET NEWS

Amara Raja to invest in Europe-based InoBat Auto

The initial investment will give the company a key foothold in the thriving European EV ecosystem, where multiple battery gigafactories are being set up to support the region's determined EV push, the company said in a statement.

PTI
December 29, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
 
 
Amara Raja Batteries on Wednesday said it plans to invest in InoBat Auto, a European technology developer and manufacturer of premium innovative batteries for e-mobility.

The initial investment will give the company a key foothold in the thriving European EV ecosystem, where multiple battery gigafactories are being set up to support the region’s determined EV push, the company said in a statement.

Amara Raja, however, did not share the financial details. InoBat specialises in the pioneering research, development, manufacture, and provision of premium innovative electric batteries custom-designed to meet the specific requirements of customers within the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorsport, and aerospace sectors.

It is currently developing a battery research and development centre and production line in Voderady, Slovakia. The next phase of the project will focus on a manufacturing scale-up through a number of gigafactories planned across Europe and globally.

It is currently developing a battery research and development centre and production line in Voderady, Slovakia. The next phase of the project will focus on a manufacturing scale-up through a number of gigafactories planned across Europe and globally.

Close

It is backed by a strong consortium of partners, including CEZ, one of the major European Utilities and Rio Tinto, the global mining giant, who have made an investment in the company.

"InoBat has proven its capability to develop innovative battery technologies in a short span of time. Its "cradle-to-cradle" approach supports Amara Raja’s own goals on sustainability and will help to taper long-term dependence on the import of critical raw materials.

"Combining our respective strengths will give Amara Raja a foothold in the booming global EV market," Amara Raja Batteries Executive Director Vikram Gourineni stated.

The companies will jointly explore future opportunities together to adapt the advanced battery technology developed by InoBat for markets served by Amara Raja, he added.

Amara Raja believes this technology can significantly move the needle and accelerate India’s own EV ambitions, Gourineni noted. "We are committed to work together to create the most efficient, best value batteries possible to help deliver a sustainable future for all," Marian Bocek, Chief Executive Officer of InoBat Auto stated.
PTI
Tags: #Amara Raja #Business #Companies #Europe #InoBat Auto
first published: Dec 29, 2021 12:58 pm

