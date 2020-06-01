Amara Raja ties up with with Gridtential Energy to collaborate on bipolar battery technology

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Gridtential Energy to collaborate on bipolar battery technology.

With Silicon Joule bipolar battery technology from Gridtential Energy, that combines the benefits of lead batteries with silicon-enabled, high performance characteristics, Amara Raja Batteries will be prepared to meet the global challenge, a company statement said.

"The unique Silicon Joule Bipolar technology from Gridtential holds significant potential to deliver enhanced value to our customers," Amara Raja Batteries Chairman and MD, Jayadev Galla said adding that "Gridtential helps meet our environmental commitment based on lead battery recyclability greater than 99 per cent."

Under the technology evaluation agreement, Amara Raja Batteries and Gridtential Energy, will assemble and test bipolar reference batteries using Amara Raja's active material.

"We believe that Silicon Joule advanced lead battery technology is a perfect fit for the Indian market, offering a high-performance, low-cost solution.

"We are excited by the opportunity to show that our advanced lead technology offers superior price-performance and confident that this will prove to be a successful platform for Amara Raja," Gridtential Energy CEO, John Barton said.

The Silicon Joule bipolar technology enables an innovative class of advanced lead batteries with silicon at its core.

It is a design driven, low-cost, high-performance, patented energy storage solution that provides improved power density, cycle life, dynamic charge acceptance and wider temperature range, with up to 40 per cent lower weight, while retaining full lead-battery recyclability, it said.



