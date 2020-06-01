App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amara Raja ties up with with Gridtential Energy to collaborate on bipolar battery technology

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Gridtential Energy to collaborate on bipolar battery technology.

PTI

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Gridtential Energy to collaborate on bipolar battery technology.

With Silicon Joule bipolar battery technology from Gridtential Energy, that combines the benefits of lead batteries with silicon-enabled, high performance characteristics, Amara Raja Batteries will be prepared to meet the global challenge, a company statement said.

"The unique Silicon Joule Bipolar technology from Gridtential holds significant potential to deliver enhanced value to our customers," Amara Raja Batteries Chairman and MD, Jayadev Galla said adding that "Gridtential helps meet our environmental commitment based on lead battery recyclability greater than 99 per cent."

Close

Under the technology evaluation agreement, Amara Raja Batteries and Gridtential Energy, will assemble and test bipolar reference batteries using Amara Raja's active material.

related news

"We believe that Silicon Joule advanced lead battery technology is a perfect fit for the Indian market, offering a high-performance, low-cost solution.

"We are excited by the opportunity to show that our advanced lead technology offers superior price-performance and confident that this will prove to be a successful platform for Amara Raja," Gridtential Energy CEO, John Barton said.

The Silicon Joule bipolar technology enables an innovative class of advanced lead batteries with silicon at its core.

It is a design driven, low-cost, high-performance, patented energy storage solution that provides improved power density, cycle life, dynamic charge acceptance and wider temperature range, with up to 40 per cent lower weight, while retaining full lead-battery recyclability, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 12:31 pm

tags #Amara Raja #energy #Gridtential Energy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

Hyundai Motor's May sales fall sharply year on year due to COVID-19 impact

Hyundai Motor's May sales fall sharply year on year due to COVID-19 impact

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.