Amara Raja Batteries & Telangana govt sign MoU for lithium-ion battery-making facility

Amara Raja Batteries has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Telangana for the state’s first lithium-ion battery-making gigafactory, the company said in a release on December 2.

The proposed facility located in the Mahbubnagar district will have a lithium cell gigafactory with an ultimate capacity of up to 16 GWh and a battery pack assembly unit of up to 5 GWh.

The company intends to invest Rs 9,500 crore in the region over the next 10 years. “Over the next 10 years, the company intends to invest more than Rs 9,500 crore ($1.2 billion) after necessary approvals," it stated.

"Amara Raja envisions the E-hub to serve as a much-needed catalyst for multi-stakeholder collaboration and fostering entrepreneurship in these emerging sectors, in line with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision of

the Government of India. In addition, as part of its journey towards Giga scale manufacturing of advanced cell technology products, Amara Raja would be establishing a commercial scale pilot plant and the first giga scale cell production facility," it stated.

