Amara Raja Batteries Q1 PAT seen up 111.3% YoY to Rs 132 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Amara Raja Batteries to report net profit at Rs 132 crore up 111.3% year-on-year (down 30.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 53.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 16 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,766 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 76 percent Y-o-Y (down 105 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 14 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

