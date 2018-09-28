App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aluminium futures up by 0.14% on spot demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in October edged up by 20 paise, or 0.14 percent to Rs 148 per kg in business turnover of 31 lots.

PTI

Aluminium prices inched up by 0.14 percent to Rs 148 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from spot markets on uptick in demand.

On similar lines, the metal for delivery in September was trading higher by 15 paise, or 0.10 per cent to Rs 146.35 per kg in 58 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by participants due to improved demand in the physical markets, mainly led to rise in aluminium prices at futures trade.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 11:35 am

tags #aluminium #Business #Commodities #Market news

