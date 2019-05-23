App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aluminium futures slip 0.38% on low demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May contracts eased by 29 paise, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 143.30 per kg in a business turnover of 1,230 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Aluminium prices softened by 0.38 per cent to Rs 143.30 per kg in futures trade May 23 as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May contracts eased by 29 paise, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 143.30 per kg in a business turnover of 1,230 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in June contracts was trading lower by Re 1, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 143.75 per kg in 1,041 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices here.

First Published on May 23, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #aluminium #Business #Commodities #Market news

