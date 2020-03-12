Altico Capital lenders declare SSG Capital as highest bidder for company

Altico Capital's lenders have declared SSG Capital as the highest bidder (H1), CNBC-TV18 reported.

SSG Capital is said to have offered Rs 2,754 crore upfront cash payment to lenders and Rs 354 crore in the form of security receipts.

About 98 percent of the lenders reportedly voted in favour of SSG Capital over other offers from Cerberus Capital and the current Altico management.

CNBC-TV18 also reported that lenders may put the resolution plan of SSG Capital for a final vote on March 16. SSG Capital offer would yield an almost 78 percent recovery for banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI).

Altico Capital has liabilities of about Rs 4,300 crore including term loans, non-convertible debenture (NCD) dues to lenders like Yes Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, and others.