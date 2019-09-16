Altico Capital default: Lenders to meet soon to sign inter-creditor agreement for debt recast

Lenders to realty financier Altico Capital, which defaulted on an interest payment last week, will soon meet to consider a debt restructuring plan. Debt of the non-banking finance company’s (NBFC) stands at Rs 4,361.55 crore.

On September 12, Altico defaulted on Rs 19.97 crore of interest payment on an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) of Rs 340 crore from UAE-based Mashreq Bank. The default triggered a rating downgrade by credit rating agencies.

As per regulatory norms, lenders are required to sign an Inter-Creditor Agreement (ICA) and decide upon a final resolution plan for the stressed account within 30 days of the first default. The consortium then has a time- frame of 180 days to implement the resolution plan.

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar said a 'selfish' action by a leading private sector bank to secure its own exposure could have a negative impact on the rest of the system. Other lenders include HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India and Au Small Finance Bank.

“As per the management, Altico faced pressure of accelerated debt repayment from some lenders and also experienced difficulty in mobilising fresh funds. While the existing cash balance was sufficient to meet the present obligation, the company defaulted on this,” India Ratings said in its latest report.

“Given the recent developments, Ind-Ra opines that it may be difficult for Altico to service its debt obligations in a timely manner from hereon,” it added. India Ratings has downgraded the company’s long-term debt rating to junk status.

The 15-year old NBFC is backed by Clearwater Capital Partners, Abu Dhabi Investment Council and Varde Partners.

On September 13, UTI Mutual Fund issued a note stating creation of a segregated portfolio in UTI Credit Risk Fund for the NBFC. “UTI AMC will pursue all possible options to protect the interest of its shareholders including segregation of the concerned portfolio." This means that whatever is recovered will be distributed to investors in proportion to their holding as in the main portfolio.

“Given, the low gearing ratio of the company, even in a stressed asset sale scenario, there is sufficient cushion to clear dues for the lenders,” the note stated.

The NBFC sector, earlier rocked by repayment failures of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) and IL&FS, is expected to face more challenges going forward. These include lower credit growth, higher pressure on margins and lesser fund raising avenues going forward.

