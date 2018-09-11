Alstom wins EUR 315 million contract to supply cars for Mumbai's metro line 3

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has awarded French multinational Alstom a contract worth around EUR 315 million to supply 248 wagons for Line 3, the company said Tuesday.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 is a 33.5-km long underground stretch connecting the busiest and congested regions in Mumbai one of the fastest growing cities in India.

It will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one street-level station.

Line 3 will not only be the first underground metro line in Mumbai but will be one of the biggest underground continuous stretches in India as well.

This contract awarded by the MMRCL envisages design, delivery and commissioning of 31 lightweight, fully-furnished modern passenger train sets of eight cars each.

Alstom will be responsible for training of operating and maintenance staff for Mumbai Metro Line-3 system as well.

It is also the first time that the metro cars will have 75 percent motorisation, as stipulated in the Ministry of Urban Development's guidelines, enabling quick acceleration and deceleration thereby bringing about greater efficiency in operations, the company said.

The trains will be also equipped with regenerative braking system aiding significant reduction in carbon emissions.

In addition to the above features, it will be also the first UTO (Unattended Train Operation) project in Mumbai and second in India after Delhi Metro Line L7/8.

While the complete designing and development of the metro cars will be undertaken out of Alstom's Bangalore (India) engineering centre in close collaboration with France, the 248 metro cars will be manufactured from its state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing unit at Sri City near Chennai.

"We are delighted to be the partner of choice for the prestigious Mumbai Metro Line 3 project. By providing reliable, advanced and competitive transportation solutions, we are committed to support our customer in easing Mumbai's transport challenges," Alstom India and South Asia Managing Director Alain Spohr said.

"With the project stipulating 75 percent manufacturing in India, this contract has further reinforced our commitment to invest, grow and Make in India," he said.

Alstom has also won the contract to supply power and telecommunications system for Mumbai metro Line 3 earlier this year.

Currently, Alstom is executing metro projects in several cities including Chennai, Kochi and Lucknow where it is supplying Rolling Stock.