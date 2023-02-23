 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alstom, Medha-Stadler consortium sole bidders to build, maintain 100 Vande Bharat trains

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 23, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

According to officials, the winning bidder for the contract to manufacture and maintain 100 aluminium Vande Bharat trains will receive an upfront payment of Rs 13,000 crore upon delivery of the trains, with an additional Rs 17,000 crore to be paid over a 35-year period for maintenance.

Representative image

French railway major Alstom and the Medha-Stadler consortium, comprising Swiss railway rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail and Hyderabad-based Media Servo Drives, have submitted bids for the Rs 30,000 crore contract to produce and maintain 100 aluminum Vande Bharat trains for 35 years.

The winning bidder for the Rs 30,000 crore contract to manufacture and maintain 100 aluminum Vande Bharat trains will receive Rs 13,000 crore upon delivery, with an additional Rs 17,000 crore to be paid over 35 years for maintenance.

The Indian Railways is currently reviewing technical bids, with financial bids to be opened in the next 45 days. The tender document requires the successful bidder to produce a prototype of the sleeper class Vande Bharat train within 24 months.

Government officials had anticipated approximately five bids for the current tender, with companies such as Germany-based Siemens in partnership with BEML, Russian Transmashholding, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd among those expected to participate.

