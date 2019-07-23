App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alphageo rises 4% on contract wins from Mineral Exploration Corporation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Alphageo (India) rose 4 percent intraday July 23 after company received contract from The Mineral Exploration Corporation.

The company has received an initial contract for carrying out gravity, magnetic & resistivity survey for manganese ore in Rengali Block, Odisha with an estimated contract value of Rs 0.72 crore (exclusive of taxes) from The Mineral Exploration Corporation.

At 11:33 hrs Alphageo (India) was quoting at Rs 347.40, up Rs 12, or 3.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 720.10 and 52-week low Rs 326.05 on 01 August, 2018 and 22 July, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 51.76 percent below its 52-week high and 6.55 percent above its 52-week low.
