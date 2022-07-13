Alphabet to slow hiring in second half of 2022 as economy sputters

Alphabet Inc said on July 13 that it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, the latest company to make such a move as decades-high inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis pressure businesses.

The announcement aligns the parent of search giant Google with other major tech companies including Uber Technologies Inc and Twitter Inc and comes a day after Microsoft Corp said it would eliminate some positions.

"Like all companies, we’re not immune to economic headwinds," Alphabet said in a regulatory filing.

Hiring efforts will be focused towards engineering and technical roles, it said.