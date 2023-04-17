 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alphabet shares fall on report Samsung may dump Google Search for Bing

Reuters
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

Google's reaction to the threat was "panic" as the company earns an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, the report said, citing internal messages.

Alphabet Inc shares fell nearly 4 percent on April 17 after a report that South Korea's Samsung Electronics was considering replacing Google with Microsoft-owned Bing as the default search engine on its devices.

The report, published by the New York Times over the weekend, underscores the growing challenges Google's $162-billion-a-year search engine business face from Bing – a minor player that has risen in prominence recently after the integration of the artificial intelligence tech behind ChatGPT.

Another $20 billion is tied to a similar Apple contract that will be up for renewal this year, the report added.