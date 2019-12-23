Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai set to receive $240 million stock package

Alphabet Inc's new CEO Sundar Pichai is all set to receive a staggering performance-based stock package of $240 million over the next three years, the highest-ever offered to any executive, according to a report by Reuters.

But Pichai is no stranger to such compensation. In 2016 as well, he saw his earnings skyrocket following the $199 million he received in stock awards at the time.

Apart from this, Pichai will also draw an annual paycheck of $2 million starting 2020 onwards, as against the $1 salary that was drawn by Larry Page in the same capacity last year.