Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai set to receive $240 million stock package

Alphabet Inc's new CEO Sundar Pichai is all set to receive a staggering performance-based stock package of $240 million over the next three years, the highest-ever offered to any executive, according to a report by Reuters.

But Pichai is no stranger to such compensation. In 2016 as well, he saw his earnings skyrocket following the $199 million he received in stock awards at the time.

Apart from this, Pichai will also draw an annual paycheck of $2 million starting 2020 onwards, as against the $1 salary that was drawn by Larry Page in the same capacity last year.

Pichai, 47, was named CEO of Alphabet earlier this month, in addition to his role as Google's head.