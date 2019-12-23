App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai set to receive $240 million stock package

Apart from this, Pichai will also draw an annual paycheck of $2 million starting 2020 onwards, as against the $1 salary that was drawn by Larry Page in the same capacity last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Alphabet Inc's new CEO Sundar Pichai is all set to receive a staggering performance-based stock package of $240 million over the next three years, the highest-ever offered to any executive, according to a report by Reuters.

But Pichai is no stranger to such compensation. In 2016 as well, he saw his earnings skyrocket following the $199 million he received in stock awards at the time.

Apart from this, Pichai will also draw an annual paycheck of $2 million starting 2020 onwards, as against the $1 salary that was drawn by Larry Page in the same capacity last year.

Close
Pichai, 47, was named CEO of Alphabet earlier this month, in addition to his role as Google's head.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 06:08 pm

tags #Alphabet Inc #Business #Google #Sundar Pichai #world

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.