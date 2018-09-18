Almirall gets European Commission approval for psoriasis drug : Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma said Spanish firm Almirall has received approval from the European Commission (EC) for Ilumetri, a drug used for treating psoriasis.

In July 2016, Sun Pharma out-licensed Ilumetri (tildrakizumab) to Almirall, for the development and commercialisation of the product in Europe.

"As indicated by Almirall, rollout of Ilumetri in Europe will start in the next few weeks," Sun Pharma said in a statement.

Psoriasis is a chronic immune disease that appears on the skin. It affects an estimated 7.8 million adults in Europe and around 125 million people worldwide.

Shares of the Mumbai-based company on September 18 ended 0.60 percent up at Rs 642.30 on BSE.