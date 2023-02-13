 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Alliance Group firm Urbanrise buys 96.5 acre land from Reliance Capital; to invest Rs 3,600 crore to build township

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

The company said in a statement that it will develop a mega township project on the land parcel that has a "development potential of 13 million square feet with an expected revenue of Rs 7,000 crore." The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Realty firm Urbanrise, an Alliance Group company, has acquired a 96.5 acre land parcel at Tambaram, Chennai from Reliance Capital and will invest Rs 3,600 crore to develop a township project.

The company said in a statement that it will develop a mega township project on the land parcel that has a "development potential of 13 million square feet with an expected revenue of Rs 7,000 crore." The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Urbanrise said it has been acquiring large tracts of land in premium locations across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad markets to expand its business.

Manoj Namburu, Chairman and MD of Alliance Group and Urbanrise said the Tambaram locality is fast emerging as a commercial-cum-residential hub of Chennai.