you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alliance Data names Ralph Andretta as new President and CEO

Andretta joins Alliance Data from Citigroup, where he most recently served as managing director and head of its U.S. cards business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Alliance Data, a global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, announced that Ralph Andretta has been named the president and chief executive officer of the Company, effective February 3, 2020.

Andretta joins Alliance Data from Citigroup, where he most recently served as managing director and head of its U.S. cards business. He succeeds Melisa Miller, who served in the role following the June 2019 retirement of long-time president and CEO Ed Heffernan.

Andretta will also join the Alliance Data board of directors at the time he assumes the CEO role.  Charles Horn, vice chairman of Alliance Data, will serve as acting CEO pending the effective date of Andretta's appointment.

Prior to his position as head of U.S. cards for Citi, Andretta held positions as head of loyalty, co-brand and product development for Citi.

At Bank of America, he was a global affinity products and international card executive after spending 18 years with American Express, where Andretta's portfolio included the U.S. consumer card business, membership rewards, insurance sales and services, global internet sales and services, product development and re-engineering.

"I am both excited and honoured to take on this new role with Alliance Data," said Ralph Andretta.

"Having worked in many capacities across major financial institutions, I recognize the uniqueness of Alliance Data's business model, data-driven centricity and go-to-market approach.  I appreciate the board's confidence in my abilities to lead the business, particularly during such an exciting, transformative time, and I look forward to working alongside the Company's talented associates across its lines of business to return to consistent, sustainable earnings growth," added Andretta.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 07:34 pm

tags #BFSITech #Data

