you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alliance avenues, foreign partners to expand food market in India

Emerging major market of the world, India offers huge opportunities for manufacturers, producers and providers of products and services from across the globe to sell here or partner with Indian companies to serve this market

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The session at a two-day event of India Food Forum 2019  with Ambassadors, Trade Commissioners & Consul Generals of several countries identified avenues for partnerships in food, beverages, and food service industry and how embassies and trade commissions can play a more pro-active role to facilitate such alliances.

Emerging major market of the world, India offers huge opportunities for manufacturers, producers, and providers of products and services from across the globe to sell here or partner with Indian companies to serve this market.

Acceptance of multinational culture, a growing taste for foods from across the globe, an increasing inflow of foreign nationals, willingness to experiment new cuisines and moreover avenues to market new products further add to the opportunity.

The session was moderated by Amit Lohani, Convener, FIFI (Forum of Indian Food Importers) and Managing Director, Max Foods.

 
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 11:10 am

