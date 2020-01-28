App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alliance Air to operate Bhubaneswar-Varanasi flights from January 31

The airline has deployed a 70-seater aircraft on this sector, V V Rao, the Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) said here on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, is all set to launch daily direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Varanasi from January 31, an official said.

The airline has deployed a 70-seater aircraft on this sector, V V Rao, the Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) said here on Tuesday.

Alliance Air flight 91-747 will depart from Bhubaneswar at 12.15pm and reach Varanasi at 2.05pm, an official of the airline said.

Close

Similarly, flight 91-748 will depart from Varanasi at 2.30pm and land in Bhubaneswar at 4.20pm, the airline official said.

The all-inclusive one-way fare between the two cities will be Rs 3,470 per person.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #Alliance Air #Business #Companies #Varanasi

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.