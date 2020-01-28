Alliance Air to operate Bhubaneswar-Varanasi flights from January 31

The airline has deployed a 70-seater aircraft on this sector, V V Rao, the Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) said here on Tuesday.
Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, is all set to launch daily direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Varanasi from January 31, an official said.
Alliance Air flight 91-747 will depart from Bhubaneswar at 12.15pm and reach Varanasi at 2.05pm, an official of the airline said.
Similarly, flight 91-748 will depart from Varanasi at 2.30pm and land in Bhubaneswar at 4.20pm, the airline official said.The all-inclusive one-way fare between the two cities will be Rs 3,470 per person.