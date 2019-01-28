App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alliance Air to connect Ahmedabad with Hyderabad via Nashik from February 1

The new service is part of the government's regional connectivity scheme Udan, under which the air fares are capped at Rs 2, 500 for an under one-hour flight, Alliance Air said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Alliance Air, the regional arm of the national carrier Air India, on Monday announced operations to Ahmedabad from Hyderabad via Nashik from February 1.

The new service is part of the government's regional connectivity scheme Udan, under which the air fares are capped at Rs 2, 500 for an under one-hour flight, Alliance Air said in a statement.

Alliance Air will deploy the 70-seater ATR-72 to operate services on the new route, it added.

While services on the Hyderabad-Nashik route will be operated daily, the flights on the Nashik-Ahmedabad route will run on all days except Sundays.

The Delhi-based airline operates around 100 flights a connecting 53 destinations through its Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vizag and Chennai hubs.

Alliance Air has been awarded a total of 43 routes under the first two phases of the Udan. It bagged 17 routes in the first phase and another 26 routes in the second phase. It has already commenced services on all 17 routes awarded in the first phase.

There has been a long standing demand from the business community for connectivity from Nashik and these flights would offer connectivity to other domestic and major international connections from Hyderabad and Ahmedabad as well, the airline said.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #Alliance Air #Business #Companies #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.